The last-born in a polygamous poor family in Kajiado County, with no definite home after being orphaned at a tender age, it took the kindness of villagers to see him through school.

Now, he is one of the youngest deputy governors in the country.

When I visited Martin Moshisho’s home in Kajiado, I had to wait for 30 minutes as he finished his gym session — something I was to learn was part of his daily routine.

HARD LIFE

Chatting after a heavy breakfast served by his wife Beatrice, Moshisho often sighed and held back tears remembering his past.

He was born in Lele village in Kajiado Central Sub-County almost 80 kilometres from Kajiado Town.

“Life was hard and unbearable, but my older siblings and villagers kept me on my toes,” he says.

Out of 15 siblings, Moshisho is the only one who has formal education.

Due to his parents’ advanced age, they did not value education.

When his parents died, he was left in the care of villagers.

EDUCATION

His education at Lele Primary School from 1993 to 2002 was made possible by the goodwill of villagers and a local church who paid his fees.

A local pastor housed him all through.

“I will forever be indebted to the church and my home villagers. I am obligated to give back to the community and at least ensure kids from poor families get access to formal education,” said Moshisho who has become a formal education crusader since being sworn in as DG.

The community continued paying for his education when he transitioned to Kiluwani Secondary School.

Young Moshisho first worked as a kindergarten teacher before moving on to work as a PTA teacher in his former primary school.

With a few savings and the help of well-wishers, he enrolled for a diploma course in banking at Mt Kenya University.

Later, he enrolled for a degree in business management and graduated in 2014.

MASTER'S DEGREE

Currently, he is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration at the same institution.

At the beginning of 2017, Moshisho plunged into the murky world of politics.

He began by declaring his interest in the Matapato North Ward seat but the community thought otherwise.

“Some elders advised me to instead continue drumming up support for the Jubilee Party. Miraculously, my name begun being mentioned for the deputy governor’s position,” he said.

At that time, he said, every gubernatorial aspirant was eyeing the vote-rich Matapato clan.

The area was considered an Orange Democratic Movement stronghold after Jubilee suffered a humiliating defeat in a by-election following the elevation of Joseph Nkaissery to Interior Cabinet Secretary.

PICKED FOR DEPUTY

Political arithmetic saw Joseph ole Lenku pick him as his deputy a month to the Jubilee nominations.

On August 24, 2019, he was sworn in as the second most powerful leader in Kajiado County.

A teetotaller, Moshisho says he has ambitions to become the Kenya’s president.

“Every politician has ambitions, but currently I’m serving faithfully under my boss to help him fulfil his campaign promises to the electorate. These are on education, health, water and land, among others” he said.

The DG is a staunch Christian who regularly prays with his family and reads the Bible often.