Employees of General Electric (GE) Kenya have visited a wind farm in Kajiado County as part of the company’s volunteer day.

During the volunteer day at Kipeto Wind Farm, the GE employees planted trees, donated beds and installed computers at Oloyiankalani Girls Secondary School’s computer lab.

“We’re proud to give back to the community and always look forward to make a difference. Today’s outreach with the Kipeto wind farm community provides an opportunity for our employees to experience first-hand our technology being deployed to bring wind power to thousands of Kenyans while impacting the community’s students,” said GE East Africa CEO Brenda Mbathi.

The initiative is part of GE’s corporate social investment arm known as GE Kujenga.

It aims at empowering people by building valuable skills, equipping communities with new tools and technology and elevating ideas that help to solve Africa’s challenges.

In making the initiative a success, GE partners with communities, businesses and other stakeholders to create programmes that address some of Africa’s biggest challenges.

In 2019, GE invested more than USD3.25 million in its initiatives run under GE Kujenga.

During the same year, GE volunteers spent their time giving back to communities across nine countries in Africa.

At least 1,800 people were beneficiaries of this initiative.

REFURBISHED DISPENSARY

Previously, GE together with Kipeto Energy Plc, refurbish and upgraded Oloyiankalani Dispensary in Iidamat Ward, Kajiado Central. The dispensary serves over than 5,000 residents.

“Kipeto Energy Plc's 100-megawatt wind power project is GE's flagship onshore wind project in Sub-Sahara Africa and it has been a long journey working with partners to realise the installation of the first turbine,” said Deo Onyango, GE Onshore Wind Director for Sub-Sahara Africa.

Mr Onyango expressed his excitement of seeing GE employees being part of the initiative of giving back to the society, adding that sustainable programmes have long-term benefits to the people who are targeted.

The 100MW Kipeto wind power project is expected to provide clean energy to the national grid. This is seen as a significant contribution to Kenya's Vision 2030 and Jubilee administration’s Big Four agenda.