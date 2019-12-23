By STANLEY NGOTHO

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has summoned landlords and ordered an audit of a dozen flats discharging effluent on the road at the Kitengela New Valley estate, in Kajiado County.

The decision was prompted by incessant protests by residents over the raw sewer menace in their neighbourhood.

For more than two years, the middle-class new valley estate has been enveloped by awful odour with raw sewer flowing freely on the road. Residents are now living in fear of an outbreak of diseases out of raw sewer discharged into the road by selfish land lords in awake of ministry of health raising a red flag for cholera outbreak in Kajiado county.

The discharge flows freely from high-end rental buildings to nearby seasonal river to the chagrin of locals who has to endure the raw sewer menace. One of the houses is associated to a senior government officer who previously served as a governor. Locals’ claims regional Nema officers and Public health officer have been compromised by landlords.

“Our long time plea has always been ignored by regional Nema and public health officers who seemingly are compromised by land lords. We have endured suffering with no help,’’ said Jacqueline Makena, New Valley resident.

However, Nema director general Mamo Boru Mamo personally visited the area on Sunday and experienced the raw sewer menace first-hand.

Agitated Nema boss said the situation was dire and a clear indication of high impunity by building owners floating NEMA regulations risking the residents’ lives.

Mr Mamo has summoned all land lords of accused buildings and ordered an audit of all buildings. He promised residents of decisive action to stop the menace

“The situation is pathetic and have ordered audit of all buildings in this estate for a decisive action. We will summon all the accused landlords to our offices for further directions. This is impunity of highest order,’’ said Mr Mamo.