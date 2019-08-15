By STANLEY NGOTHO

A businessman was Wednesday killed by two assailants in Kitengela town.

They slit open his throat in his video shop, which is located a few metres from Kitengela police post.

An angry crowd descended on the duo before police officers came to their rescue.

One of the suspects has been identified as a Congolese while the other is a local tout.

The rescue mission turned chaotic as residents sought to take the law into their hands.

SCUFFLE

The officers were pelted with stones and windows of several cars smashed during the scuffle.

Led by Jenifer Mutoko, the officers were forced to shoot in the air to disperse the crowd baying for the suspects’ blood.

Residents said a quarrel ensued over a video game, resulting to the deadly attack.

PROBE LAUNCHED

Isinya Sub-County Police Commander Kinyua Mugambi said investigations into the matter had been launched.

The two suspects are being held at Kitengela Police Station.

Residents accused the officers of abetting crime by allowing banned gambling joints to continue operating amid increased lawbreaking in the populous town.