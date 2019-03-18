There was tension at the court precincts that had heavy presence of anti-riot police.

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

An Administration Police officer accused of killing his lover in Navakholo last week has been charged with murder.

Mr Patrick Nyapara, who was arraigned in a Kakamega court on Monday, will however, remain in police custody for the next seven days to enable the investigating officers to avail the Ceska Pistol Number KEAPG 1411 in Nairobi for ballistic examination.

Investigating officer Leonard Kurgat said the suspect will undergo a mental assessment to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial.

“We will conduct psychiatric assessment on the accused to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial,” said Mr Kurgat in an affidavit read to the court by Court Prosecutor Lydia Ombega.

FLED

Mr Nyapara is accused of killing his lover Ms Christine Maonga on March 14 at a rental house in Navakholo sub-county, Kakamega County.

Until her death, Ms Maonga was a teacher at Navakholo Secondary School. The police constable who fled after the incident, was arrested on March 16.

He was arrested at a hideout in Nasira village in Nambale, Busia County, while trying to flee to Uganda.

The court was also told that the accused seemed insecure following demonstrations that rocked Navakholo after the shooting incident.

Mr Nyapara who appeared before Principal Magistrate Bildad Ochieng’ accepted the request to adjourn the commencement of his case.

ADJOURNMENT

There was tension at the court precincts that had heavy presence of anti-riot police. Escorted by two police vehicles, the suspect was taken to court at around 10.30am.

He was held at the court cells until 12.48pm when he was presented before court.

Mr Nyapara, who wore a grey jacket, had his eyes fixed on the floor until he was asked to respond to the application to adjourn the commencement of the case.