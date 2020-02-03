13 Kakamega pupils killed in stampede...

By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

Thirteen pupils died while at least 39 were seriously wounded in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School on Monday.

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani confirmed the report, saying 20 were treated at the county's general and referral hospital and discharged.

Reports indicated that the students had been running out of class at 5pm when the tragedy occurred.

It was said that some fell from the third floor of a building as they ran out of class.

More to follow

Parents wait for reports on their children at the Accidents and Emergency Unit of the Kakamega County General and Referral Hospital, following a stampede at Kakamega Primary School on February 3, 2020. PHOTO | BENSON AMADALA | NATION MEDIA GROUP