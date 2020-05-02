By SHABAN MAKOKHA

have gunned down two people believed to have robbed three Asian traders at gunpoint along Mumias-Kakamega road on Friday evening.

A gang of four attacked businessman Harsh Patel, his 54-year-old father Kalplesh Patel and mother Parul Patel at Kisumu Ndogo between Shianda and Mumias town at around 6pm.

The attackers stole Sh400,000, three iPhones and two Oppo phones from the three, who operate Akshar hardware shop in Mumias town.

The three were heading to their home in Kakamega town when the gun-wielding gang blocked their vehicle and deflated a tyre to prevent movement.

“A white car blocked us when we reached Kisumu Ndogo. My driver tried to swerve and turn back towards Mumias but the occupants shot at us, deflating the front right tyre of our vehicle," Harsh said.

"Four men armed with two guns approached ordered us to come out of our car. They robbed us of cash and mobile phones."

SHOOTOUT

The gang drove off towards Mumias town and later changed direction, heading towards the Mumias Sugar Company nucleus plantation.

Kakamega DCI boss Peter Kimulwa said the traders alerted police in Mumias, who then pursued the gang.

“They engaged the officers from the DCI and Stapol in a shootout but the officers overpowered them and fatally shot two, who had alighted from the vehicle, registration number KCA 650J, to confront them," Mr Kimulwa said.

"Their identity remains unknown as they didn’t have any documents," he added.

Police found an AK47 rifle engraved with several serial numbers including 08493, 00022 and 2200317, two 7.62mm-caliber bullets and a spent cartridge.

The other two suspects abandoned the vehicle at Kabula shopping center in Bungoma County with Sh359,0450 believed to be part of the money stolen from the traders.

The bodies were taken to the mortuary at Kakamega County General Teaching and Referral Hospital.