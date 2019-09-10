By BENSON AMADALA

The fate of 93 students of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Kakamega County hangs in the balance as they have not registered for the pre-internship examination.

The students from the department of clinical medicine were on Tuesday locked out of rehearsals for the exams set for Wednesday.

Some were in tears as they narrated the ordeal and frantically contacted their parents to inform them of what had happened.

The students said they were shocked to learn that they had not been issued with index numbers to enable them to register for the exams administered by the Clinical Officers Council (COC).

The college issued them with a letter indicating they had passed their final qualifying examination in July and were expected to write their COC tests.

The letter was signed by principal Dr Jeremiah Ngomo but did not bear the official college rubber stamp.

The learners accused the KMTC management of dragging its feet on the issue.

They said that if it is not resolved, they will instruct their lawyer to sue the college for failing to ensure their registration yet they paid Sh5,000 each in September 2016.

“We raised the issue with our head of department but no action was taken. This issue will have a negative impact on our lives since we will be forced to wait at home for a whole year before we can take the exam and proceed for internship," said Ms Grace Nduta.

“Our parents are so disappointed after learning of what had happened. The earliest we can sit the examination is in 2021."

Dr Ngomo said the council was addressing the matter.