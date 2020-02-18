By DIANAH SHIMULI

More by this Author

A baby boy died in Kakamega after he choked on a sweet.

The mother of the baby said her six-year-old son gave the infant the sweet when she was in the bathroom.

Efforts by the baby's father to help him failed.

“I heard my wife call out for help and was shocked to find my son on the floor struggling to breathe,” said the father.

The seven-month-old baby was rushed to Lumakanda Sub-County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Koromaiti sub-location assistant chief Wilkister Muyoka said the Monday evening incident was unfortunate.

Advertisement