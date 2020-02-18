alexa Infant dies after choking on lollipop - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kakamega

Infant dies after choking on lollipop

Tuesday February 18 2020

Lollipop

A seven-month-old baby choked to death after he swallowed sweet. PHOTO | UNSPLASH 

In Summary

  • Koromaiti sub-location assistant chief Wilkister Muyoka said the Monday evening incident was unfortunate.
  • The baby's body was taken to Chebaywa Hospital mortuary.
Advertisement
DIANAH SHIMULI
By DIANAH SHIMULI
More by this Author

A baby boy died in Kakamega after he choked on a sweet.

The mother of the baby said her six-year-old son gave the infant the sweet when she was in the bathroom.

Efforts by the baby's father to help him failed.

“I heard my wife call out for help and was shocked to find my son on the floor struggling to breathe,” said the father.

The seven-month-old baby was rushed to Lumakanda Sub-County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Koromaiti sub-location assistant chief Wilkister Muyoka said the Monday evening incident was unfortunate.

Also Read

Advertisement

The baby's body was taken to Chebaywa Hospital mortuary.

Advertisement
     