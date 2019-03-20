By BENSON AMADALA

An attempt by Amani National Congress (ANC) MCAs to overhaul the minority leadership at the Kakamega County Assembly has flatly been rejected by the party leadership.

Last Friday, 22 out of the 29 ANC MCAs met at a Kakamega hotel where they picked new party leadership in the assembly.

The disgruntled MCAs picked Mr Walter Andati to replace Mr David Ndakwa as minority leader, while former Senator Godliver Omondi was picked as the deputy minority leader.

Others picked to replace the incumbent in party positions at the county assembly were Ms Jackline Okanya (chief whip), Josephat Mwasame (deputy whip), Edward Masinde (party secretary) and Farouk Machanje (member of the county assembly service board).

The MCAs said they had lost confidence in Mr Ndakwa, whom they accused of inefficiency and failure to consult his colleagues on key issues affecting their welfare.

After the changes made during the meeting at Golden Inn Hotel, the MCAs then wrote to Speaker Morris Buluma and ANC Secretary-General Barack Muluka informing them of the changes.

But in a swift response to the letter, Mr Muluka dismissed the purported changes as “acts of mischief,” advising the Speaker to disregard it.

Mr Muluka said the party headquarters has the last word on the party’s assembly leadership.

“Accordingly, we hereby advise the office of the Speaker to disregard the alleged changes in the county assembly leadership, as well as the party’s representation in all other forums in the county,” he said in a letter dated March 18, 2019.

A row has been simmering at the assembly over failure to advance mortgages and car loans to MCAs after their predecessors, a majority who lost in the 2017 polls, defaulted in repaying the loans.

The 89 Kakamega MCAs have further been locked in a tussle with the executive after a proposal to create a ward development fund was turned down by Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Mr Ndakwa has dismissed the allegations made against him saying his colleagues are merely out to tarnish his reputation.