Police said they arrested the cleric after his mobile phone was implicated in a series of alarming information propagated on social media platforms.

Mrs Kibisu said one of the officers claimed that they had information that the church was being used to conduct devilish activities.

Mrs Kibisu said the officers took away a laptop, four phones, a visitors’ book and the church’s certificate of registration.

The pastor led the officers into the house where they mounted a search as they allegedly harassed the couple’s children.

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

More by this Author

A religious leader was on Friday arrested after he was implicated in the bizarre murders by a criminal gang in Matungu constituency.

The cleric, identified as Bishop Rashid Nanjira Makokha of Christian Warrior Prayer Ministries was arrested by armed GSU officers who raided his home at Lung’anyiro village in Matungu.

HOSTILITY

The pastor’s wife Nancy Kibisu described the arrest as the wildest occurrence she had ever experienced.

“We were in the house watching the television at around 8.30pm when we noticed five vehicles entering our compound. We noticed they were police vehicles and my husband, Bishop Rashid went out to meet the visitors but he was met with hostility,” said Mrs Kibisu.

She said as soon as the armed GSU officers stepped out of the vehicles, they spread in the compound with their guns pointing in the direction of the house.

“He greeted them but they ordered him to raise up his hands and surrender. He complied to their orders as five officers grabbed him. One slapped him on the face as he inquired why he was being arrested,” added Mrs Kibisu.

SEARCH

The pastor led the officers into the house where they mounted a search as they allegedly harassed the couple’s children.

“They demanded that we produce guns which they claimed that my husband was hiring out to youths to commit crimes. We told them we didn’t have any gun,” she said.

Mrs Kibisu said the officers took away a laptop, four phones, a visitors’ book and the church’s certificate of registration.

According to Mrs Kibisu, one of the officers claimed that they had information that the church, which stands in front of the family’s living house, was being used to conduct devilish activities.

She added: “They took away my husband and ordered me to close the door and sleep. They told me he was being ferried to Nairobi for further interrogation about the killings in Matungu but I learnt the following day that he was detained at Harambee Police Station.”

ALARMING INFORMATION

Police however, said they arrested the cleric after his mobile phone was implicated in a series of alarming information propagated on social media platforms.

Matungu OCPD John Matsili, who confirmed the arrest, clarified that the cleric was apprehended following alarming information he had posted on social media.

“We arrested the bishop on Friday and the CID officers are interrogating him. If found culpable, he will be taken to court for posting alarming information on a WhatsApp group,” said Mr Matsili.

Police have arrested 16 people linked to the killings which have rocked the constituency in the last two months, leading to loss of more than 14 lives.

JOBLESSNESS

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai toured the region and deployed GSU officers to restore order.

Leaders from the area have associated the rise in crime to joblessness following the collapse of Mumias Sugar Company.

ACK Mumias Diocese Bishop Josephat Wandera said the area was experiencing security lapse due to high rate of poverty occasioned by the collapse of the sugar miller.