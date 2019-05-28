By SHABAN MAKOKHA

A cleric who was arrested on Friday in Matungu for allegedly posting alarming information on social media was set free on Sunday evening.

Bishop Rashid Nanjira Makokha of the Christian Warrior Prayer Ministries was arrested by GSU officers who raided his home in Lung’anyiro village claiming that he owned firearms and other crude weapons which the officers claimed were being leased to criminal gangs that were terrorising the residents of Matungu.

But Matungu police boss John Matsili said the cleric was apprehended after his mobile phone was used to spread alarming information on WhatsApp groups.

STERN WARNING

“We arrested the Bishop on Friday and CID officers interrogated him for two days. We only found him with petty mistakes that amounted to warning.

“He was given stern cautionary orders by the security forces in Matungu and released from custody,” confirmed Mr Matsili.

He said the man of the cloth was found guilty of releasing sensitive information to journalists without consulting officers who are authorised to speak to the media.

The bishop becomes the fifth person to be arrested in Matungu and released without charges.

Fear which has gripped residents following rampant attacks by criminal gangs that use machetes in the last two months.

More than 14 people have been murdered by the unknown gang and scores left nursing serious injuries.

OTHER ARRESTS

On May 17, 2019 former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Mayoni Ward MCA Libinus Oduor were arrested after they were linked to the spate of the bizarre killings.

Matungu MP Justus Murunga presented himself to the police in Kakamega the following morning after authorities gave him six hours to surrender to the nearest police station for alleged involvement in the killings.