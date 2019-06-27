By BENSON AMADALA

Anti-riot police are currently battling rowdy boda boda riders who have set up barricades on Kakamega-Kisumu road near Khayega market protesting the death of their colleague.

Motorists have been forced to use alternative routes after the riders blocked a section of the road using stones.

Tension is high at the busy market and traders caught up in the chaos have closed down their business premises.

The riders have accused police of arresting and torturing their colleague in custody at at the Shisasari Police Station.