The body of Chris Atema Masakah, the son to Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali who drowned in the USA will be flown to Kenya on Wednesday.

Mr Robert Ayitsi, the family spokesman said the body will be taken to the family home in Irembe village, Ikolomani constituency before burial on Saturday.

Mr Atema, 35, a US marine is reported to have drowned in a swimming pool in Arizona State while saving a minor’s life, a fortnight ago.

“Arrangements to fly the body home are at the final stages and the body is expected in the country anytime from Wednesday,” said Mr Ayitsi.

Mr Shinali travelled to the USA on July 27 a day after he received news of the sudden death of his first born son.

Mr Masakah, who lived in Illinois, had travelled to Arizona for a holiday with his wife and two children.

Mr Ayitsi said the family could not explain the circumstances surrounding the death of their son who had trained as a Navy in a swimming pool.

“We received the news about his death from a relative who works with him in the navy. The MP travelled to the US and will be coming back with the remains of his son,” said Mr Ayitsi.

Several leaders visited the Irembe home in Ikolomani to condole with the family.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali described the deceased as a hero who perished while saving a life.

“It is not clear how a person who is trained to survive in the deep waters of the US marine would drown in a swimming pool,” said Mr Washiali.

The planned transportation of Mr Masakah’s body follows a funeral service in Iowa, US where his friends got an opportunity to pay their last respects.