By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale has lost his first wife Adelaide Shikanga.

Ms Shikanga collapsed and died at their Malinya home in Ikolomani sub-county on Saturday morning.

“My wife was diagnosed with cancer of the cervix in 2003. This year, she contracted cancer of the blood. She had successfully undergone her sixth chemotherapy at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where it was cleared. On Friday, she developed pulmonary hypertension,” said Dr Khalwale.

COLLAPSED

Speaking at Mukumu Mission Hospital mortuary where the body was moved, the politician said his wife collapsed as she went to the bathroom.

Dr Khalwale said his wife died as he attempted to resuscitate her.

“Immediately she collapsed, she called our house help who went and found her unconscious. I attempted to resuscitate my wife who gasped her last breath in my hands,” said Mr Khalwale.

Dr Khalwale, who served as Ikolomani MP from 2002 to 2013 before he was elected as Kakamega senator attributed his source of success to Ms Adelaide Shikanga, his wife of 39 years.

He said: “Together, we have built from scratch to where we are today. We have built our family, our education and our wealth.”

They have been blessed with two sons and one daughter. Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali was also present at the mortuary.

CONDOLENCE

MPs Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Justus Murunga (Matungu) and former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa sent messages of condolence to Dr Khalwale and his family.

“My sincere heartfelt condolences to friends, relatives and family of Dr Bonny Khalwale for the demise of his first wife Mama Adelaide. May God comfort you and give you strength to bear this loss. RIP Mama,” said Mr Echesa.