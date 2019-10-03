By SHABAN MAKOKHA

More by this Author

At least two people have been confirmed dead after a two-storey building under construction collapsed at Butali market in Kakamega.

An unknown number of other workers are trapped under the rubble following the Thursday midmorning incident.

Villagers, Kenya Red Cross workers and personnel from the county's fire department are battling to save lives at the site whose developer disappeared immediately the tragedy truck.

Wilbroda Sindani, a resident, claimed a woman, who sells food to workers at the construction site, has been making phone calls claiming she is trapped in the rubble.