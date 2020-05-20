Those lined up for investigation include three county executive members and 14 other officials serving as accountants and administration.

By BENSON AMADALA

Panic has gripped staff at the Kakamega County government after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued summons to 17 officials accused of engaging in misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

Those lined up for investigation include three county executive members and 14 other officials serving as accountants and administration.

Details on the amount of money involved remains sketchy, but the suspect transactions run into millions of shillings.

Western region criminal investigation officer Nicholas Etyang confirmed to Nation on Wednesday that investigations were on.

"We have received instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to carry out investigations into the matter. They are expected to record statements but we are currently still finalising on preparations for the probe," said Mr Etyang.

County attorney Lukale Sande wrote to the DCI acknowledging he had received the summons.

The letter dated May 14, 2020 said: "The purpose of this letter therefore is to ask you for an extension of time to allow this office to notify all the officers summoned."

County Secretary Mrs Jacinta Aluoch Odhiambo separately wrote to the DCI requesting for more time before the county officials could present themselves questioning.

"We kindly seek guidance from your office under Covid-19 pandemic the next available schedule to enable the officers to attend to the subject matter referred," said Mrs Odhiambo in her letter.

This comes after Governor Wycliffe Oparanya made changes affecting chief officers in his cabinet in April.

The county boss did not give details on what prompted the changes but sources at the county said Mr Oparanya was targeting to address inefficiencies in affected departments.