By BENSON AMADALA

A village in Kakamega is mourning the death of a 95-year-old woman, who stabbed to death at her home by unknown attackers on Tuesday night.

The elderly woman was living alone in Makhokho village.

Kakamega South sub-county police commander Joseph Chesire said the attackers stripped her naked and stabbed her in the neck.

Neighbours said they did not hear the elderly woman raise alarm during the attack.

“The incident is being investigated to establish the motive of the attack,” said Mr Chesire.

A relative of the victim, Mrs Hilda Shikoli, said she prepared a meal on Tuesday evening and served the elderly woman before she went to bed.

“I served mama her meal and found her in high spirits. We talked for a while before I bade her good night.

"We are shocked by the brutal manner in which she was murdered,” said Ms Shikoli.

Pastor Caleb Alumasi of the Friends Church said the incident had left villagers in shock.

“We cannot understand why mama was targeted. She has been living alone in the semi-permanent structure for a long time,” said pastor Alumasi.

Villagers gathered outside the woman’s compound, struggling to come to terms with her death.

Makhokho location chief Alfred Mukaitsi said the incident was unfortunate.

Pastor Alumasi said this was the first time the village had witnessed such a horrifying murder.

“We are usually a peaceful community and this has come as big shock to us,” he said.