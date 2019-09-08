By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

A morning fire has destroyed a dormitory housing 350 students at Musingu Boys High School in Kakamega County.

The cause of the Sunday morning fire which was detected at around 8.30am could not to be immediately established.

No students were injured during the incident.

County Executive for Roads, Public Works and Energy Collins Matemba visited the school after learning of incident.

KCSE CANDIDATES

“What has happened is unfortunate. The fire incident has come at the wrong time and could disrupt ongoing preparations by candidates sitting the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam next month,” said Mr Matemba.

Advertisement

Police are investigating whether the incident is related to a protest by Form Four students who complained about poor meals while they were on holiday tuition last month.

Kakamega South Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Chesore said investigations had been launched to establish what started the fire.

ESTABLISH CAUSE

"We have called in technicians from Kenya Power to assess the situation and establish whether the fire could have been caused by an electric fault," said Mr Chesore.

The dormitory was built by the county government at a cost of Sh20 million to ease congestion in the school.

Mr Constantine Barasa, a teacher at the school, said guards noticed smoke coming from one of the rooms on the ground floor shortly after students had gone for prayers.

SUNDAY PRAYERS

“We had gone round the dormitory and asked the students to assemble for Sunday prayers at the church when the guards raised the alarm about the fire,” said Mr Barasa.

County fire fighters from battled the flames, making it possible for students on the second floor to salvage their belongings.

Police officers at the scene said beds, mattresses and personal effects belonging 120 students on the ground floor of the building were destroyed in the inferno.

Parents from the nearby Musingu Village streamed to the school after learning of the incident.