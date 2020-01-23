By BENSON AMADALA

Four people have been killed in a road crash involving a truck and a matatu at Kipkarren bridge along the Webuye-Eldoret road.

During the on Wednesday night incident, three passengers who were travelling in the matatu from Eldoret died on the spot while the driver succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Lumakanda Sub-County Hospital.

Those who died were two men and a woman.

Seven passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash which disrupted the flow of traffic for close to an hour before the two vehicles were towed away for inspection.

TRUCK DRIVER FLEES

Lugari Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Maundu said the truck, which was headed to Eldoret, hit the matatu on the driver's side as it approached the bridge.

"The truck and the matatu collided in the middle of the bridge. The driver of the truck fled from the scene but he later presented himself at the police station," said Mr Maundu.

A separate crash involving a tanker transporting petrol was also reported at Amwonje trading centre on Thursday morning.

The truck is reported to have overturned, spilling the fuel on the road.

Police from Matete were deployed to stop the public from flocking to the scene to scoop the fuel.