A guard was on Thursday night killed when thugs raided Mulwanda market in Khwisero, Kakamega County.

Mr Atito Ashira was murdered and his body dumped in a garbage pit at the market.

Another night guard, Mr Francis Akhaya Ambani who is in critical condition, is receiving treatment at the Khwisero Sub-County Hospital.

Ms Ann Akhaya said her husband, who has worked as a night guard for the last 20 years, had complained of receiving threats from unknown people.

“Two months ago, he was attacked by people who claimed to be police officers. We reported the matter at Khwisero Police Station but no one has been arrested in connection with the attacks,” said Mrs Akhaya.

MURDERED

"Yesterday, (Thursday) he left home at around 7pm for work. We received reports that he was murdered but we thank God he's still alive," she added.

The watchmen were attacked with crude weapons after criminals raided shops they were guarding.

Irate residents, who demanded the transfer of police officers at Mulwanda AP camp, accused the officers of laxity.

They accused the Khwisero police boss of releasing suspects without taking them to court.

Running battles ensued with police shooting in the air to disperse the protesting villagers.

Kisa Central MCA Geoffrey Ommatera demanded that the OCS be transferred alongside other officers who had stayed for longer than six months at the station.

RUNNING BATTLES

Nicole Ongecha, a clinical officer at Khwisero Sub-County Hospital said Mr Akhaya was taken to the facility with deep cuts on the face.

"The patient is in critical condition. We have referred him to Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment," said Ms Ongecha.

Kakamega County police boss Wilkister Vera confirmed one guard had died. She said rogue police officers would be transferred.

"We cannot accommodate police officers who, instead of protecting life and property, have turned against citizens. In fact, some of them have been moved from Mulwanda AP camp this (Friday) morning," said Ms Vera.

Area MP Christopher Aseka condemned the incident. He said two weeks ago, two watchmen were killed in Kisa west ward.