Mr Washiali described Mr Masakah as a hero who died while saving humanity.

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali is mourning his first born son who died in the in the US on Friday.

Mr Chris Masakah, 35, a US Marine, died in Arizona State where he was on holiday with his family.

The family said they received reports that Mr Masakah had allegedly drowned while trying to save a child from a swimming pool.

The legislator who was overcome with grief when the Nation visited his in Lirhembe home in Kakamega County on Saturday, did not speak to the media.

US MARINE

Mr Robert Ayisi, the elder brother to Hon Shinali and family spokesman said: “We received the news of his (Mr Masakah) death from a relative who works with him in the US. (Mr) Masakah lives and works in Illinois State but had travelled to Arizona for a holiday with his family where he met his untimely death,” Mr Ayisi said.

Several leaders from Kakamega County, including National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Kakamega Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda visited and condoled with the MP.

"I condole the family of Mr Shinali over the untimely death of his son," said Mr Malala.

Ms Muhanda said she received the news of the death of Mr Masakah with shock.

SAVE LIFE

"It is disheartening that he died while trying to save the life of a child from swimming pool," said Ms Muhanda.

Mr Washiali described Mr Masakah as a hero who died while saving humanity.

He said they had engaged the Kenyan envoys in the New York and Washington DC for more details of the death.