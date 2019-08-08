By SHABAN MAKOKHA

The body of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s son Chris Atema Masakah will now be flown home from the USA on Sunday August 11.

The body was expected to be flown into the country on Wednesday but plans had not been finalised yet, his family said.

Mr Masakah, 35, was a navy officer with the US marines.

He is said to have drowned in a swimming pool in Arizona State while trying to save a child a week ago.

Burial had been slated for this Saturday in Irembe village, Ikolomani Constituency.

But according to Mr Robert Ayitsi, the family spokesman, plans to bring his body home had not been finalised.

HOLIDAY TRAGEDY

Mr Masakah was staying in Illinois and had travelled to Arizona for a holiday with his wife and two children.

Mr Ayitsi said the family was not able to explain the sudden death of their son who had trained as a navy officer yet drowned in a swimming pool.

“We received the news about his death from a relative who works with him in the navy. The MP travelled to the US and will be coming back with the remains of his son,” said Mr Ayitsi.

Mr Shinali is in the US and is expected to fly back with his son's body.

The MP travelled to the US on July 27, a day after he received news about the sudden death of his first-born son.

A funeral service was held in Lowa with Mr Masakah’s friends paying their tributes to him.