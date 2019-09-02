The court was told the accused duped the girl and her friend who were on their way from church to go to his house.

The judge said the girl had given compelling evidence which had clearly shown the accused committed the offence.

By KEN WAMASEBU

More by this Author

A man jailed for life for defiling an eight-year-old girl five years ago got a reprieve after the High court in Kakamega reduced the sentence to 30 years after an appeal.

In his ruling, High Court Judge David Majanja said he had considered the sentence handed to Richard Chogo and found it too harsh.

“I therefore reduce the sentence to 30 years in prison,” said Justice Majanja.

The judge said the girl had given compelling evidence which had clearly shown the accused committed the offence.

GIRLS DUPED

The accused had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of defiling the girl in Lusengeli village in Vihiga County on June 8, 2014.

Advertisement ​

The court was told the accused duped the girl and her friend who were on their way from church to go to his house.

He promised the girls he would give them some fruits and pieces of sugarcane.

When the girls entered his house, the accused asked one of the girls to climb a guava tree to pick some fruits. He then lured one girl to the kitchen and defiled her.

MUDETE

In a sworn affidavit, the one of the girls told the court that when she climbed down the guava tree and entered the kitchen, she was shocked to find the accused sexually assaulting her friend.

During the trial, the court was told that the accused threatened the girls with dire consequences if they reported the incident. He promised to buy them sweets and biscuits.

But the girl later told the victim’s mother of the incident. The victim was taken to Mudete Hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported at Mudete Police Station.