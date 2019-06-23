  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kakamega

Form Four student stabs to death Class Eight pupil over boyfriend

Sunday June 23 2019

Stabbing, murder

A Form Four candidate has been arrested on June 23, 2019 after she allegedly stabbing to death a Class Eight pupil in row over a boyfriend. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The incident occured on Saturday.
  • KCSE student allegedly cornered the Class Eight pupil in the village and stabbed her in the stomach.
  • The student has been arrested.
Advertisement
BENSON AMADALA  
By BENSON AMADALA  
More by this Author

A 19-year-old Form Four candidate from Kakamega County has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed to death a Class Eight pupil.

The two girls from Lukose in Khayega location are reported to have been fighting over a boyfriend on Saturday.

Kakamega County Police Commander Bernard Muli said the attacker confronted the Class Eight pupil on a village path and stabbed her in the stomach, accusing her of snatching her boyfriend.

Advertisement