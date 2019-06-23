Form Four student stabs to death Class Eight pupil over boyfriend
Sunday June 23 2019
A 19-year-old Form Four candidate from Kakamega County has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed to death a Class Eight pupil.
The two girls from Lukose in Khayega location are reported to have been fighting over a boyfriend on Saturday.
Kakamega County Police Commander Bernard Muli said the attacker confronted the Class Eight pupil on a village path and stabbed her in the stomach, accusing her of snatching her boyfriend.