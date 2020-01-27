By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has led county employees in mourning the death of county Investment Chief Executive Officer Ebby Kavai who succumbed to cancer.

Ms Kavai died while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

The mother of two was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 at the same hospital where she underwent chemotherapy and was due for surgery at the time of her death.

In his condolence message on Sunday, Governor Oparanya said he was deeply shocked by the passing on of Ms Kavai.

TRUE PROFESSIONAL

“It is with a deep sense of loss, sorrow and shock that I learnt of the death of Ms Kavai. She was a true professional who offered her all to her duty,” said the governor in a statement.

“The passing on of Ms Kavai has robbed Kakamega County of a respected education administrator and hardworking CEO who was committed to turning around the economic development of our great county,” he added.

Ms Kavai, who died aged 60, was born in Sabatia, Vihiga County and trained as a teacher at Kenyatta University.

In 2015, Mr Oparanya appointed her as the County Executive Committee member for Education, Science and Technology.