Kakamega MCAs accuse Oparanya of dropping the ball

Three ward reps have accused Governor Wycliffe Oparanya of being preoccupied with national politics and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) instead of serving Kakamega residents.

The Kakamega MCAs claim the governor is spending a lot of time campaigning to promote BBI and has neglected his primary mandate.

The Amani National Congress MCAs, Farouk Machanje (Isukha South), Walter Andati (Butsotso South) and Joab Mwamto (Shieywe) said the county chief has failed to attend to key issues affecting Kakamega residents in his speech during the fourth session of the second county assembly.

Mr Machanje said Oparanya cannot give directions to the county assembly which is charged with the responsibility of keeping his administration in check.

“He has come to dictate to the MCAs on how they should utilise development funds against backdrop of a looming financial crisis yet he has failed to seal corruption gaps in his administration,” Mr Machanje claimed.

Mr Machanje also raised suspicions over the ongoing multi-billion project at the county referral hospital.

“The county receives a conditional grant of Sh227 million every year from the World Bank but only Sh50 million has been prioritised for the project which is against the set terms,” said Mr Machanje.

The ward reps termed the demolition of kiosks by the county government and business stalls in town as a betrayal of the promise to address living standards of the residents.

They said the county assembly had failed to deliver Sh37.5 million approved by the assembly as loans to traders to support business activities in town.

“The businesses had licenses and proper documentation from the county government but kiosks and stalls demolished without the traders being served with notices to vacate. We have failed to explain the actions by the governor to the people we represent,” said Mr Mwamto.

Mr Andati faulted the county boss for concentrating on BBI campaigns at the expense of spearheading development activities in Kakamega.

“He has become preoccupied with national politics and BBI at the expense of the interest of the people he serves. He has left the administration of the county to his insiders who have taken advantage of his absence to paralyse operations in the county,” said Mr Andati.