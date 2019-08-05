By ADISA VALENTINE

A police officer accused of shooting and killing his colleague at Milimani Estate in Kakamega last week has been detained for 10 days.

The investigating officer Samuel Kamiti on Monday asked the court to detain Mr Philip Wahome to enable the prosecution finish investigations.

AK-47 RIFLE

Mr Kamiti requested for more time to avail two AK-47 assault rifles recovered at the scene of crime for ballistic examination in Nairobi.

In the miscellaneous application, Mr Kamiti asked the court to issue an order to have DNA samples obtained from the accused for analysis.

“We also want to conduct a psychiatric assessment for the accused to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial,” said Mr Kamiti.

Kakamega Senior Resident Magistrate Erick Malesi ordered that the accused be detained at Kakamega Police Station.

The court was told that police were yet to establish the motive behind the murder.

CLOSE FRIENDS

The two officers attached to Kakamega Police Station were said to be close friends.

The accused is alleged to have shot dead his colleague, Mr Philemon Kipkoech on August 1 in his house, located a few meters from Kakamega town.

Neighbours who heard the gun shots, told the police that they saw the accused, who was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, flee the scene of murder.