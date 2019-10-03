The woman was a night guard at security firm at the market.

By BENSON AMADALA

Residents of Khayega market in Kakamega County are in shock after a man hacked a woman to death on Wednesday night.

The suspect is reported to have slit the woman’s throat with a knife as it rained heavily before he attempted to escape.

The woman lived a few metres from the busy Khayega market.

Neighbours said the suspect, a casual worker at a timber yard, attacked the woman on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man.

ARRESTED

Kakamega County Police Commander Bernard Muli said the suspect had been arrested and is helping with investigations.

Mr Godrick Amula, a neighbour, said the woman moved into the house three days ago.

“The man has been threatening to kill the woman. He entered her house at night while it was raining heavily and stabbed her before fleeing. I heard screams from the woman and rushed out to find out what was happening,” said Mr Amula.

He rushed to the woman’s house only to find her body lying in a pool of blood. “I raised alarm before other neighbours called the police,” he added.

SCREAMS

Ms Mary Shihondo, a neighbour said the suspect would visit the woman at night and leave early in the morning.

“I was raining heavily when I heard screams from the woman’s house. I woke up and went to find out what was happening only to find her body lying in a pool of blood,” said Ms Shihondo.