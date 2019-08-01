By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

Police in Kakamega are looking for a 30-year-old man who hacked his father to death after they allegedly differed over ugali.

The suspect is said to have grabbed a hoe and attacked his father, 80, over a plate of ugali and roasted maize in Shiswa village, Kakamega County on Wednesday night. The suspect fled the home after the incident.

Villagers said the suspect had earlier dug a grave in the family compound, in which he threatened to bury his father.

Shinyalu Sub-County Police commander Mr Robert Makau said police had launched investigations into the incident.

“We are doing everything to bring the suspect to book,” said Mr Makau.

Mr Abraham Wakukha, the suspect's brother, said he was shocked by the brutal attack on his father. He said he arrived home only to find his father's body lying in a pool of blood.

“Our brother has been engaging in suspect activities lately. He has been stealing from our neighbours,” said Mr Wakukha.