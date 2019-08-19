By SHABAN MAKOKHA

A man on Sunday evening hacked to death his 38-year old son in Eshirembe village, Kakamega County for allegedly stealing and selling family maize.

Mr John Makokha, 78, allegedly killed his son Habil Amunza by slashing him with a panga.

“They have been leading a quarrelsome life and we were afraid that the son would kill his father as he has a bad name here,” said 82-year-old Jared Nandwa.

Mr Makokha’s wife died in January this year leaving only the old man with the son with whom he has been living.

ANOTHER MURDER

Mr Nandwa, a neighbour, claimed his own second born son was killed by the victim nine years ago.

“He was of the same age with my son and they used to play together as they grew up. But Amunza took a different life that has left the village in tears. He hit my son, Alubokha, with a stool and killed him instantly. He was arrested and released under unclear circumstances four months later,” explained Mr Nandwa.

Usually, in Luhyaland, people gather at a home where someone has died until a few days after burial.

DESERTED

But when we visited Mr Makokha’s home, the compound was deserted without any indication of mourning.

Two of the three houses in the compound were locked while a third one had its door open.

At the doorstep there was a blood stain which was partly covered with soil.

There was no one in the compound.

CALLED POLICE

Eshirembe Sub-Location Assistant Chief Aggrey Maina said he was informed about the death at 9pm on Sunday and rushed to the home.

“I found the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood at the doorway of his house. I called the police who removed the body to Kakamega General Hospital mortuary,” said Mr Maina.

The administrator said the suspect was arrested by officers from Butere Police Station.