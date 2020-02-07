Mr Oparanya informed mourners that they had rushed the planning of the service to enable the people of Kakamega to join the rest of the country in mourning the retired president.

Mourners at the memorial service of 14 Kakamega Primary School pupils, who died at a stampede at the institution early this week, heckled Governor Wycliffe Oparanya when he mentioned the death of former President Daniel arap Moi.

During the service, mourners became furious with the governor after he mentioned the name of former president who died at The Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday.

They demanded that speakers at the memorial service that was being held at Bukhungu Stadium should only mention the names of pupils who died.

Mr Oparanya informed mourners that they had rushed the planning of the service to enable the people of Kakamega to join the rest of the country in mourning the retired president.

The heckling, however, forced the Council of Governors Chairman to read the names of the children who died in the stampede.

The 14 are Antonnet Iramwenya (5V), Prudence Eliza (5V), Catherine Aloo (5W), Prince Vermaline (4G), Nicole Achola (5P), Venessa Adesa (5P), Fidel Kumbutie (5P), Simon Waweru (4G), Samuel Simekha (5V), Lavenda Akasa (5P), Junne Nakhumicha (4G), Joseph Musami (5B), Bertha Muywele (5Y) and Nailah Kiverenge (4G).

The governor, who said that his county had witnessed a series of calamities since 2014 ranging from terrorism to road accidents, called for prayers to cleanse the county.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, who had attended the event, noted that they were all in mourning.

“We are here to mourn together. Don’t feel offended when the name of the retired president is mentioned in this funeral,” said Mr Mandago as other leaders who were present called for a public inquest into the deaths of the pupils.

They included Governors Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Ali Roba (Mandera), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), James Ongwae (Kisii), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Patrick Khaemba (Trans-Nzoia), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang'a) and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri).