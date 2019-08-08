By BENSON AMADALA

A police constable is believed to have committed suicide by shooting himself twice while on duty at the Nzoia police patrol base in Likuyani Sub-County, Kakamega County on Wednesday night.

The officer in charge, Sergeant Jomo Japya, said he heard gunshots and alerted his colleagues who accompanied him to investigate what had happened.

AK-47 GUN

When they got to the police post, they found Constable Richard Wahome, who was on duty, lying in a pool of blood.

The officer had shot himself with an AK-47 gun.

Two spent cartridges were found at the scene.

Kakamega County Police Commander Bernard Muli said the incident is being investigated.

“We have not established why the officer could have turned the gun on himself but investigations are ongoing,” said Mr Muli.

STUDENT DEAD

Elsewhere in Kakamega Central Sub-County, a third year student at the Masinde Muliro University was found dead in her room in Lurambi estate.

The 22-year-old student was identified as Ms Belinda Akeyo Achieng.

Her colleagues said she had resumed studies after returning from teaching practice.

This is the latest incident involving the unexplained deaths of students at the university.

Last month, Ms Fouzia Adan Ibrahim, a third year student, was found dead in her house, still in Lurambi estate.