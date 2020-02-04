By CAROLINE WAFULA

More by this Author

Some pupils who survived the stampede at Kakamega Primary School that claimed the lives of 14 learners have claimed that a teacher was chasing them to leave the institution after classes in the evening.

However, there has not been an official explanation yet on the cause of the Monday stampede that left many in shock.

Grieving parents of the pupils who died during the stampede on Tuesday morning gathered at the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary to identify their bodies.

ANXIOUS PARENTS

At the same time, other anxious parents camped at the school from early Tuesday following the Monday evening tragedy.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya arrived at the school Tuesday morning to assess the situation.

Related Stories 14 Kakamega pupils killed in stampede - VIDEO

Advertisement

Also present was Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, former Kakamega senator Dr Boni Khalwale and Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna.

The leaders went into a meeting with senior county security and education officers and the school’s management.

Pupils and their parents were also assembled in the school waiting to be addressed by education officials and other leaders.

Earlier, the parents had been barred from accessing the school compound and waited anxiously outside the gate.