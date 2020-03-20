By BENSON AMADALA

Two residents of Kakamega County have been quarantined over suspected coronavirus.

The cases were reported in Navakholo and Khwisero sub-counties on Thursday night.

Health Chief Officer Beatrice Etemesi said the patient in Khwisero is isolated at Mwihila Mission Hospital. She is a 19-year-old university student who had travelled from Nairobi.

And the one from Navakholo is reported to have self-quarantined after contacting medical personnel about her condition. The patients were complaining of flu-like symptoms.

This brings to three the number of suspected cases in the county: The first one is of a businessman who returned from Dubai.

The patient is in a stable condition at the county referral hospital. Samples taken from him are being analysed at the Kenya Medical Research Institute; the results are expected today.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya's government has allocated Sh110 million for mass sensitisation on the coronavirus.