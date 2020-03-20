Kakamega isolates locals over suspected coronavirus case
Friday March 20 2020
Two residents of Kakamega County have been quarantined over suspected coronavirus.
The cases were reported in Navakholo and Khwisero sub-counties on Thursday night.
Health Chief Officer Beatrice Etemesi said the patient in Khwisero is isolated at Mwihila Mission Hospital. She is a 19-year-old university student who had travelled from Nairobi.
And the one from Navakholo is reported to have self-quarantined after contacting medical personnel about her condition. The patients were complaining of flu-like symptoms.
This brings to three the number of suspected cases in the county: The first one is of a businessman who returned from Dubai.
The patient is in a stable condition at the county referral hospital. Samples taken from him are being analysed at the Kenya Medical Research Institute; the results are expected today.
Governor Wycliffe Oparanya's government has allocated Sh110 million for mass sensitisation on the coronavirus.
Mr Oparanya has instructed sub-county and ward administrators to be vigilant.