alexa Kakamega stampede: 15th pupil dies after leaving ICU - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kakamega

Kakamega stampede: 15th pupil dies after leaving ICU

Monday February 10 2020

Kakamega Primary cleansing ceremony

Parents and pupils of Kakamega primary School are pictured during an interdenominational cleansing ceremony, following the deaths of 14 learners in a stampede, on February 10, 2020. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Salina Bilal, a Standard Five pupil, was discharged at about 4pm after spending a week in the ICU, her family said.
  • The family said she collapsed soon after arriving at their home in Amalemba estate and was pronounced dead when she was rushed back to hospital.
  • An interdenominational prayer service and a cleansing ceremony took place at the school on Monday, with religious leaders encouraging the bereaved and those affected appealing for action by the government to prevent similar incidents.
Advertisement
BENSON AMADALA  
By BENSON AMADALA  
More by this Author

A pupil who survived the Kakamega Primary School stampede died on Monday, shortly after being discharged from the intensive care unit at the local teaching and referral hospital.

Salina Bilal, a Standard Five pupil, was discharged at about 4pm after spending a week in the ICU, her family said.

The family said she collapsed soon after arriving at their home in Amalemba estate.

Her uncle, Ibrahim Bakari, said they rushed her back to the hospital but that she was pronounced dead on arrival.

"The doctors should have admitted the girl in the ward for observation before discharging her. This is very sad," said Mr Bakari.

PRAYERS

Related Stories

Advertisement

Fourteen pupils died while at least 39 were seriously wounded in the incident on February 3.

An interdenominational prayer service and a cleansing ceremony took place at the school on Monday, with religious leaders encouraging the bereaved and those affected appealing for action by the government to prevent similar incidents.

After the prayers, church leaders cleansed the classrooms using holy water.

The prayers came after five of the pupils who died were buried on Monday.

THE PROBE

So far, police have taken statements from teachers and other witnesses.

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani said detectives would focus on safety regulations in establishing the cause of the tragedy.

The Commission on Administrative Justice (Ombudsman) planned to visit the school on Monday to investigate the incident.

Chairperson Florence Kajuju said they would establish whether any government official was negligent and check whether the three-storey building was fit for use and if the National Construction Authority examined and approved it.

“We have a feeling that someone failed .... the school management, the principal, teachers or the county director. We will check if plans were followed, if there were rails and if the plan and structural building met standards."

Advertisement
     