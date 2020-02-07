By DERRICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

The funeral for 13 of the 14 pupils who died in a stampede is underway at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega County.

One of them, Nailah Kiverenge, was buried on Wednesday in line with the Islamic faith.

Families and mourning residents began to stream into the venue Friday morning as a sombre mood rent the air that was heavy with sadness and grief.

Caskets bearing the remains of the 13 children who died in the tragedy at Kakamega Primary were then brought in and lined up next to each other under a tent.

County askaris and officials from the Red Cross, along with an ambulance, were at hand to attend to mourners as emotions ran high.

Religious leaders drawn from protestant churches, Catholics and the Hindu religion led in praying for the affected families.

Advertisement

They sought God's intervention for protection against a repeat of the tragedy.

Leaders mourn

Political leaders were directed to proceed to the main podium as viewing of the bodies was not allowed at the time.

Leaders present at the service include Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Vihiga's Wilbur Ottichilo, Bungoma's Wycliffe Wangamati, Mandera's Ali Roba, Uasin Gishu's Jackson Mandago, Kisii's James Ongwae, Nandi's Stephen Sang, Trans-Nzoia's Patrick Khaemba, Murang'a's Mwangi wa Iria.

Others are ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Education PS Belio Kipsang, Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-general Wilson Sossion, Masinde Muliro University Vice Chancellor Prof Asenath Sigot, Western Regional Commissioner Ann Ngetich.