A Kakamega court has directed that the trial of 14 people linked to the killing of six watchmen at Kilingili market take place in Vihiga County.

At the market on the border of the two counties, the guards were murdered on March 3 and goods stolen from at least two shops.

Kakamega Senior Principal magistrate Dolphin Alego made the ruling following an application by the prosecution.

Prosecutor Lydia Ombega told the court that there was no reason for the trial to take place in Kakamega since the murders took place in the neighbouring county.

The magistrate ruled on Tuesday: “On matters jurisdiction, the alleged offence happened in Vihiga County therefore I order that the matter be transferred to the Vihiga Law Courts for hearing and determination."

CHARGES

Two months ago, 10 of the 14 suspects were charged with robbery with violence before Kakamega Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng'.

Gerishom Amukhuma, Aggrey Injiri, Moses Ekengo, Joseck Sharanda, Pascal Khalaba, Robin Khubi, Michael Abukhucha, Saul Otwoma, Bonfacce Asiliva and Stephen Lumula denied committing the crime.

The magistrate ordered their release on Sh500,000 bond each with sureties of the same amount.

The remaining four suspects - Caleb Nanjira, Aziz Amwayi, Moses Andanyi and James Etende - were arraigned on Tuesday but no charges were read to them.

The suspects said they preferred being tried at the Kakamega Law Courts but the magistrate explained that there was no compelling reason for this.

Ms Alego ordered consolidation of the charges so they can plead afresh at a Vihiga court.

ROBBERY

The 14 are further accused of violently robbing John Shiloya of goods from his shop at the market, as well as Sh30,000 cash.

The court heard that they did so while armed with machetes, spears and clubs and then killed him.

The accused are also said to have attacked another shop and stolen goods worth Sh 97,700, before killing owners Charles Kharumi and Boaz Mukanga.