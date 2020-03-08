By BENSON AMADALA

Lawyers from western Kenya are planning to hold a peaceful demonstration in Kakamega town on Tuesday over insecurity.

This follows the death of one of their colleagues, Hilary Obilo Olunga, who succumbed to injuries he sustained after an attack by an armed gang. Mr Olunga died a week ago while receiving treatment at a hospital in Eldoret.

The gang robbed the lawyer of his vehicle and mobile phone before escaping.

FINALISE INVESTIGATIONS

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Kakamega Chapter Chairperson Maureen Odeck said they want the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to finalise ongoing investigations into the incident and have the suspects formally charged.

LSK President Nelson Havi is expected to join the lawyers in the protest.

"Two suspects were arraigned on Wednesday last week but the DCI asked for more time to conclude investigations. We are asking police to quickly conclude the investigations and have the suspects charged," Ms Odeck said.

CAR RECOVERED

Kakamega Central Police Commander David Kabena said they have recovered the stolen vehicle and mobile phone.

The robbers reportedly waylaid the advocate as he headed to his home near Bishop Stam Pastoral Centre at night and hit with a stone, injuring him on his head.

He was rushed to the Kakamega County General and Referral Hospital but later transferred to Eldoret after his condition worsened.

"We have arrested two suspects and investigations are in progress. We got useful information that will lead to the arrest of more suspects linked to the attack," said Mr Kabena.

The lawyers said police should wrap up the investigations and have the suspects charged without any further delay.