The death toll following the Friday night accident at Lwandeti market has risen to nine as two more people have died in hospital.

The two, who sustained serious injuries, were taken to Webuye County and Moi Teaching and Referral hospital respectively, after the accident on Eldoret-Malaba road.

The ninth victim died on Saturday afternoon soon after being received at MTRH, doctors said.

Webuye County Hospital Medical Superintendent Simon Kisaka said the patient died as doctors tried to resuscitate him.

Dr Kisaka said some of the survivors would be transferred to Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

"They urgently need to be put on life support at the intensive care unit because their condition remains critical. We are doing everything possible to save their lives," he said.

He added that the rest of the passengers were out of danger.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a boda boda rider caused the collision between a North Rift Shuttle heading to Bungoma and a truck on its way to Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Witnesses and survivors said the shuttle's driver lost control after hitting the rider who had been carrying two passenger.

The rider emerged from a nearby home and joined the main road unexpectedly. He then rammed into the oncoming trailer which overturned, blocking the busy highway and causing a traffic snarl-up for nearly two hours.

Seven victims died at the scene while eight were taken to the Webuye hospital, six in critical condition.