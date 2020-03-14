Man arrested for breaking into KCB bank

By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

Police arrested a man Saturday who broke into a KCB Bank in Kakamega town.

The man is reported to have entered the ATM lobby and climbed into the roof of the building after making a hole in the ceiling.

He then descended into the banking hall unnoticed by the night guards.

While in the bank, the suspect broke staff drawers and collected their name tags and other items before the guards noticed there was a commotion in the hall.

When police officers were alerted about the security breach at the bank, the suspect striped his pair of trousers and started acting strangely.

Kakamega Central police commander David Kabena said the suspect was taken to the Kakamega County General and Referral Hospital for a mental assessment.

Advertisement

“He is behaving strangely and we need a doctor to establish if he is a stable mental condition,” said Mr Kabena.

The night guard was also taken to the police station questioning over the incident.

It is unclear where the guard was when the intruder entered the ATM lobby and managed to force open a section of the ceiling.

Mr Kabena said everything else at the bank was intact apart from desk drawers, which had been broken into.