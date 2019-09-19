By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Police have arrested a man who offered a bribe to a senior police officer to secure the release of his wife.

Mr Antony Juma, 35, from Etenje went to the police station and entered the office of the OCS, Albert Chebii, where he offered Sh6,000 to seek release of Gladys Wambani ,who had been arrested for being in possession of 20 litres of illicit brew.

Mumias west sub-county police police boss Peter Kattam said the suspect is in custody and will be arraigned Friday morning to face charges of bribery and corruption.

TOUGH LUCK

“We have in custody one person identified as Antony Juma who was arrested for offering a bribe of Sh6,000 to the OCS so as to release a suspect who was detained for brewing and selling illicit brew,” said Mr Kattam.

Mr Kattam urged the public to refrain from bribing officers saying the government is tough against the criminal offense.

Corruption cases are rife with police officers being accused of leading in abetting the vice to give favours to individuals.

FIGHTING CORRUPTION

“Bribes promote and perpetuate corruption and any police officer who is caught accepting bribes should face charges and a possible imprisonment for the activity,” Mr Kattam added.