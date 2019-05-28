By ADISA VALENTINE

A man was on Tuesday charged with the murder of a woman and her three-year old daughter in attacks linked to criminal gangs in Matungu, Kakamega County.

Kassim Chitechi is accused of attacking the home of Stephen Rapach, with accomplices who are at large, on May 4.

The prosecution told the court that Mr Rapach and his family members were beaten senseless by attackers armed with machetes and clubs, who broke into their grass-thatched house that day.

The court also heard that the gang demanded Sh105,000 from Mr Rapach, who had sold a parcel of land.

BRUTAL ATTACKS

A gang member cut Mr Rapach in the head using a machete, causing him to bleed profusely and lose consciousness.

The prosecution said that his wife, Petronila Munganyi, was stabbed in the head and their daughter Shirleen Okhasia strangled to death.

According to court documents, detectives found a blood-stained machete in the suspect’s house and a black toy pistol in the house of another suspect.

Mr Chitachi denied killing the mother and child before judge Jesse Njagi.

He was released on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.