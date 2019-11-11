By SHABAN MAKOKHA

A man who hacked his mother to death in Lukume village in Malava, Kakamega County on Sunday night is recuperating at the Kakamega County General Hospital after he was attacked by angry residents.

Mr James Otuma Kamlusi, 32, is said to have killed his 63-year-old mother Margaret Tsikhungu in unclear circumstances.

DRUG ADDICT

Lukume Location Chief Malik Shanguya said the man is a drug addict and is likely to have committed the offense while under the influence of drugs.

When neighbours learnt of what had transpired, they attacked the man and beat him, leaving him unconscious.

"We managed to rescue him from the wrath of the neighbours who were baying for his blood and took him to hospital in critical condition," said Mr Shanguya.

The chief said the man had been hostile to his mother and had threatened to kill her.

“The woman was in the kitchen when the son, who was wielding a panga, at-tacked her. The screams attracted members of the public, but there was little they could do after they found the woman dead,” Mr Shanguya added.

FAKE MONEY

Elsewhere, police in Mumias are holding two young women after they were arrested with fake new currency notes valued at over Sh500,000.

Mumias DCI Robert Murithi said the two aged 24 and 27 are from Nairobi but were arrested at the Prestige Hotel in Ekero shopping centre, where they had booked to stay for two nights.

“We got a tip from members of the public that strange guests engaging in suspicious movements were camping at the hotel. We raided the hotel and arrested the two. We managed to seize Sh504,000 fake currency in notes of Sh100,” said Mr Murithi.

The suspects are said to work in hotels in Ruai and Kamulu estates in Nairobi.

SEARCH FOR MACHINES

Mr Murithi said police are still conducting investigations aimed at impounding the machines that were used in printing the fake money.

“The two will be arraigned today (Monday) to be charged with the offense of printing fake money but we shall request for more time to complete investigations,” he said.

And in Mumias East, a 47-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested for defiling a four-year-old child.

Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Ongaya said police were called by a member of the public informing them that the suspect, Hassan Ochieng had been attacked by a mob on suspicion of defiling a minor.