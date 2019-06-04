By BENSON AMADALA

A village in Kakamega County is in mourning after a man stabbed his wife to death and then committed suicide.

Noah Inyangala, 34, is reported to have viciously attacked his wife on suspicion that she was having a love affair with a neighbour.

The incident happened in Mawe Tatu Sub-Location, Likuyani Sub-County.

The bodies were found in their house on Monday afternoon by Mr Inyangala’s father, Shem Kusimba, who had gone to visit his son.

Kakamega County Police Commander Wilkister Verah said Mr Inyangala left a suicide note in which he complained that his wife, Metrine Nasimiyu, aged 29, had been unfaithful to him.

BODIES

The police chief said Mr Kusimba stumbled on the bodies when he went to find out where his son and his wife were after they failed to show up in the morning.

He knocked on their door but there was no response.

He then decided to force the door open upon which he found his daughter-in-law sprawled on the floor in a pool of blood with a deep cut on her neck.

“He noticed the body of his son was hanging on a rope from the roof. There was a suicide note he had written complaining that his wife had been unfaithful to him,” said Mrs Verah.

The bodies were taken to the Cherengani Hospital mortuary in the neighbouring Trans Nzoia County.

A relative, Ms Grace Kataka, said the couple have been living peacefully for the last eight years and the incident came as a shock.