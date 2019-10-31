By BENSON AMADALA

Eleven students of Masinde Muliro university have been expelled for allegedly inciting riots in September.

Among them is Vincent Lumala, chairman of the Masinde Muliro University Students Organisation (Mmuso).

Another 11 students have been suspended for two academic years for taking part in the unrest and causing destruction of property.

Prof Thomas Sakwa, the acting Academic Registrar, said the university's senate decided on Tuesday that it would expel the students.

The decision came after they faced the welfare and disciplinary committee last Wednesday.

“The decision was for the interest of maintaining peace at the university,” said Prof Sakwa.

"It was informed by the interest and welfare of all students who want to enjoy their right to learn in a peaceful environment."

Prof Sakwa said two students did not turn up after they were summoned by the committee and that three were cleared of accusations of indiscipline.

He said the senate was arranging for the two to respond to their cases.

Prof Sakwa said academic programmes resumed after students who were sent home during the riots reported back between October 8 and 14.