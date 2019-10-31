alexa 11 Masinde Muliro university students expelled over riots - Daily Nation
11 Masinde Muliro university students expelled over riots

Thursday October 31 2019

Masinde Muliro protests

Police use teargas to disperse students of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology during protests that affected transport on Kakamega-Webuye road, September 18, 2019. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

BENSON AMADALA  
By BENSON AMADALA  
KEN WAMASEBU  
By KEN WAMASEBU  
Eleven students of Masinde Muliro university have been expelled for allegedly inciting riots in September.

Among them is Vincent Lumala, chairman of the Masinde Muliro University Students Organisation (Mmuso).

Another 11 students have been suspended for two academic years for taking part in the unrest and causing destruction of property.

PEACE

Prof Thomas Sakwa, the acting Academic Registrar, said the university's senate decided on Tuesday that it would expel the students.

The decision came after they faced the welfare and disciplinary committee last Wednesday.

“The decision was for the interest of maintaining peace at the university,” said Prof Sakwa.

"It was informed by the interest and welfare of all students who want to enjoy their right to learn in a peaceful environment."

LEARNING

Prof Sakwa said two students did not turn up after they were summoned by the committee and that three were cleared of accusations of indiscipline.

He said the senate was arranging for the two to respond to their cases.

Prof Sakwa said academic programmes resumed after students who were sent home during the riots reported back between October 8 and 14.

The learners paid a fine of Sh950 for damages to property and were asked to clear fee balances readmission.

