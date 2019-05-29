By ADISA VALENTINE

Six suspects linked to attacks by criminal gangs in Matungu, Kakamega County, were set free on Wednesday for lack of evidence.

Kakamega Resident Magistrate William Lopokoiyit ordered the immediate release of the suspects, saying the prosecution had failed to provide evidence linking them to the crimes.

The six are Augustine Juma, Adam Were, Dismas Mukoya, Juma Shichenyi, Peter Ameche and Mohammed Makhoha, who had been in police custody for the last nine days.

OTHER SUSPECTS

Eight other suspects have been arraigned but the prosecution has requested more time to finalise investigations.

Only one of the suspects, Kassim Chitechi, has been charged with the murder of a woman and her three-year-old daughter at their home in Sayangwe village.

Mr Chitechi denied killing Petronila Mungayi and her daughter Shirleen Okhasia when he appeared before High Court Judge Jesse Njagi on Tuesday.

He was released on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of the same amount in the case that will be heard on October 22.

ANOTHER CASE

Meanwhile, another court in Kakamega ruled on Wednesday that an assistant chief and two others linked to a man's murder be detained for a week for police to finish their probe.

Resident Magistrate Noelyne Akee ordered that Benedicto Shakhuka, the assistant chief of Ivonda sub-location, Peter Khayega and Wycliffe Misigo be remanded at Kakamega Police Station.

Police arrested the two after Geoffrey Kilitu from Madivini village was found dead on March 23, 2018.

Investigating officer Said Omar sought more time for medics to conduct a post mortem and to finish recording statements from witnesses.

He also told the court that the three suspects needed to undergo psychiatric examination to determine whether they are fit for trial.