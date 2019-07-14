By BENSON AMADALA

Two students from Kakamega County, who went missing last Monday, have been found unharmed at Koru market in Kisumu.

The two, a 16-year-old Form One learner and a Standard Eight pupil, are said to be close friends who went missing while on their way to school.

Harrison Muyundo Okoli, the assistant chief of Shiandiche sub-location in Kakamega North sub-county, said he and two police officers went to the market after he was informed that the girls had been found.

“The girls are recording statements at Koru Police Post. They will be taken for medical examinations,” said the administrator.

SUSPECTS

Mr Okoli said it is believed that two people convinced the girls to abandon their studies by promising them jobs.

He said the suspects were casual labourers who convinced the students to accompany them to Koru township.

It was reported earlier that the suspects switched off their phones after Mr Okoli called them to find out if they knew where the students were.

They fled but police launched a manhunt, the assistant chief said.

The mother of one of the girls said, “We have been very worried about the safety of our daughters. After searching their rooms, we discovered they had carried some clothes along with their uniforms. We suspect that a man seen in the village last weekend left with the girls early on Monday."