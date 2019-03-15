By SHABAN MAKOKHA

An Administration Police officer at Navakholo Police Station in Kakamega is on the run after shooting his wife dead on Thursday night.

The woman, identified as Christine Mango, is said to be a teacher at Navakholo Secondary School.

Reports indicated that the two have been embroiled in domestic disputes for a long time, with the officer threatening to kill “someone”.

Western Regional Commissioner Rashid Yakub on Friday confirmed the shooting, saying they had recovered the firearm.

"The police officer is at large but we are pursuing him," he told the Nation.