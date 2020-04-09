Night guard killed by armed gang during curfew

By BENSON AMADALA

An armed gang attacked and killed a night guard in Kakamega County after he raised alarm on the thugs as they attempted to break into a shop at Shilakwe village, Navakholo Sub-county.

The incident happened about two hours before the end of the curfew period on Wednesday morning.

67-year-old Aineah Muroni Ongasia raised alarm by blowing a whistle.

He sustained injuries to his head after he was hit with a stone, police said.

Navakholo Sub-county police commander Jacob Chelimo said he collapsed and died after he was hit.

“We are already working with village elders and the Nyumba Kumi team to have the suspects arrested. Villagers are cooperating with our officers and have given information that will lead to arrest of the suspects,” he said.

After attacking the guard, the gang proceeded to Ebishiri market and attempted to break into several shops but fled after villagers raised alarm.

Area chief Wycliffe Kombo said the gang had handcuffed a villager while claiming they were police officers.

They then asked the handcuffed villager to report to Navakholo police station.

Residents have complained that police were not effectively carrying out patrols during the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They say criminals are taking advantage of the curfew to break into shops and homes at night.

The phenomenon is replicated across the country, even as the security machinery concentrates its efforts on keeping people in their houses after nightfall.

Criminals have seemingly grown bolder with the knowledge that everyone is cooped up in their homes, and have no fear of anyone witnessing their crimes.